Watch Video: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag involved in verbal altercation with Royal Challenger Bangalore's Harshal Patel during IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Harshal Patel and Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Riyan Parag were involved in a heated exchange at the end of the Rajasthan franchise’s innings during their IPL 2022 match at MCA Stadium Pune.

Parag, who scored his second half-century of the IPL with a 31-ball 56, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to 144-8 after being sent in to bat.

As Parag was walking back to the dressing room, Patel appeared to shout at the RR batsman, who turns back and tries to question RCB all-rounder who appears to be having none of it as he barges towards Parag.

RR's subs put their arm around Patel to calm things before it all ends.

Parag top-scored for the Royals while captain Sanju Samson contributed 27.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva took two wickets apiece while Harshal Patel got one.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:56 PM IST