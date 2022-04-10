IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw's helmet dented by a Umesh Yadav short ball as Delhi Capitals bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw's helmet was dented after a short ball from Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav during their IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

In the fourth ball of the third over, Yadav bowled a short ball which was pulled away to the boundary by Shaw. The very next ball too Yadav bowled short. This time it hit Shaw on the helmet and raced away to the boundary.

Shaw looked rattled and in some discomfort. The physios had to be called in as per the rules. They allowed Shaw to get on with the game.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 04:01 PM IST