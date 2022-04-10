IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win toss, choose to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and chose to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise's resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn't retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction.

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh.

Both Rishabh Pant and Iyer are touted as future India captain and it will be interesting to see how the two fare. However, the wicketkeeper-batter might be feeling the pressure, having won just one game so far.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST