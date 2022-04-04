IPL 2022: KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in an elite list of those with 50 fifties in T20s

Star opener KL Rahul on Monday joined an elite list of batters after completing 50 fifties in Twenty20 cricket. The Lucknow Super Giants captain became the fifth Indian to achieve the landmark, leading from the front against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

KL Rahul became part of the elite Indian list that included Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:22 PM IST