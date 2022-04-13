IPL 2022: Here’s how much Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni is earning from brand endorsements

In this IPL, even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are not playing, the only constant across all matches is the appearance of MS Dhoni in TV advertisements.

Dhoni appears to be the go-to man for brands this IPL season, with the former India World Cup-winning captain endorsing reportedly 33 brands, generating yearly revenue of Rs 150 crores.

According to a report in InsideSport, before the start of this season of the cash-rich domestic league, Dhoni signed five endorsement deals in four weeks.

The former CSK captain recently inked a deal with gaming platform WINZO, TurtleMint (Insurance Platform), Ganesh Housing, Oreo, Kinley before IPL 2022.

With these five deals, Dhoni has taken his number of endorsements from 128 to 133. The wicketkeeper-batsman currently had a brand valuation of Rs 466cr ranking fifth in the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021.

Dhoni currently charges between Rs 3.5cr to 6cr per year for an endorsement, significantly lesser than Virat Kohli who charges around Rs 7-8cr.

The CSK great appeared in 54 brand advertisements on TV in 2021, making him the most visible sports personality on the small screen.

