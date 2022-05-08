e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw hospitalised with fever, says will return to action soon

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw Instagrammed this picture from the hospital |
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is admitted in hospital and currently recovering from fever.

"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank u all for your good wishes. Will be back in action," said Shaw in his Instagram story.

Shaw had missed his side's last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which DC won by 21 runs thanks to David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*).

The batter has had a solid IPL season so far, with 259 runs in 9 games at an average of 28.78. His personal best score is 61. Shaw has cracked two half-centuries for DC this season.

Coming to the side, Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

