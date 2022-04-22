IPL 2022: Controversy erupts during Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals match over no-ball, Twitter reacts

The IPL 2022 saw its first controversy when the Delhi Capitals coach stormed onto the ground to confront the umpires over a no-ball.

The incident happened in the final over of the match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22.

Chasing 223 to win, DC required 36 off the final over. Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson handed the ball to West Indian Obed McCoy with big-hitting Caribbean batsman Rovman Powell on the strike.

Powell smashed the first three balls over the boundary line. The fourth delivery was a full-toss but the umpire did not call it a no-ball.

An unhappy DC captain Rishabh Pant felt it should be a no-ball for height. One of DC's coaches - Pravin Amre walked out on the field, but umpires do not have any of it and decided to carry on.

In the end, RR players held on to their nerves to seal a 15-run win.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:59 PM IST