Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler scores third ton of IPL 2022; Twitter goes berserk

England batter Jos Buttler continued his rich vein of form in IPL 2022, hitting his third century of the tournament in a match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22.

Buttler struck an unbeaten 57-ball 101, to add to his 61-ball 103 against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians—100 off 68-balls.

He stitched a 155-run opening partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (35-ball 55), who scored his first half-century of the season.

He joined the elite list of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson and Shikhar Dhawan who have scored two or more centuries in one IPL edition. Kohli holds the record of hitting four centuries during the 2010 edition.

Overall, this was Buttler's fourth hundred in IPL history and joined de Villiers in the list of overseas players with the most centuries in IPL.

While AB de Villiers have scored three centuries, Aussies David Warner and Shane Watson have four apiece while flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle leads the list of overseas batsman with six centuries in IPL.

Fans were left in awe over the Englishman's power hitting

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:01 PM IST