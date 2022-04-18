Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler scores his second century of IPL 2022, leaves fans in awe

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is in the form of his life and fans are loving it.

The Englishman notched up his second century of the IPL 2022 on Monday, during his team’s encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium.

After being put in to bat by KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, Buttler's 103 came in 61 balls, which included nine boundaries and five sixes. He finally departed when Australian pacer pat Cummins had him caught by Varun Chakaravarthy.

Earlier, Buttler became the first batsman to score a century in IPL-15 against Mumbai Indians on April 2, as he reached his century in just 66 deliveries.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:23 PM IST