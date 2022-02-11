IPL 2022 Auctions: When and where to watch auctions Live on TV and online

Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction are all set to commence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2022 mega auction live streaming:

When will IPL 2022 auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

Where will IPL 2022 auction take place?

The IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru.

At what time does the IPL 2022 mega auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2022 auction will begin from 11 am (IST) on February 12 (Saturday). It will begin on the same time on February 13 (Sunday).

How and where to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming on TV?

IPL 2022 auction will be live on Star Sports Network on February 12 and 13.

How to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket for all the latest news, updates and live coverage of IPL 2022 mega auction.

How many teams will participate in IPL 2022 auction?

With the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the total number of teams in the IPL has reached 10. All the 10 teams will participate in the IPL auction.

This year's auction might also witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore.

With PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:26 PM IST