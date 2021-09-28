IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's PBKS vs MI encounter Live on TV and online

As Mumbai Indians cross swords with Punjab Kings tonight at 7:30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, a lot will be at stake for both the sides when they take on each other for the all crucial two points. The two teams are on the same pedestrian on the points table but are separated only by net rate.

Both the sides have 8 points apiece but PBKS are positioned at 5th and MI on 7th owing to the difference in net run-rate.

While Punjab Kings (PBKS) were edged out by the Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the second leg, they steadied their campaign with a hard fought win in the second. The defending champions Mumbai Indians, on the other hand seem to have derailed their campaign after three consecutive loses. Nevertheless, a victory in today's face-off will help both teams solidify their candidature for the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the PBKS vs MI match today.

Where is the MI vs PBKS game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 42 MI vs PBKS will be held at Abu Dhabi tonight.

At what time will the MI vs PBKS match begin?

The MI vs PBKS match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Tuesday, September 28).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS match?

MI vs PBKS match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:05 PM IST