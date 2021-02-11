IPL 2021: Stage set for auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League, the cash-rich League will see a total of 164 Indian players and 125 overseas cricketers taking part in the auction which is slated to be held in Chennai on February 18.

IPL has released a list of 292 cricketers who will go under the hammer. Earlier, a total of 1114 players had initially registered for the auction with the final list being made on the basis of short listing of cricketers submitted by the eight franchises.

Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the only two Indian players to be included in the highest base price category of Rs 2 crore.

Eight overseas players have also been included in that bracket which includes Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

Meanwhile, 12 players have been included in the Rs 1.5 crore base price category. In the Rs 1 crore category, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian cricketers in that list of 11.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) enter with the biggest purse among all franchises, which has an available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore, with nine available slots.