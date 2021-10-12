IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: 'It's all about how we handle the pressure', says DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif ahead of match against KKR

Sharjah: The Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday for a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final.

The Delhi franchise's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif expressed that the team will have to stay calm under pressure in the match against KKR.

"It's a big day tomorrow. It's all about how we handle the pressure. Every game is a pressure game in the IPL, but this game is a different challenge for us. We have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure. Clarity of mind will be very important for us," Kaif said in an official release.

Kaif added that the Delhi Capitals will have to rise after their four-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday. "We have played well in this tournament. We finished at the top of the table in the league phase. We have played good cricket in this tournament. We have had back-to-back losses, but now it's all about coming back." "We have to rise after defeat in our game against KKR. And we have players who can win matches. There's a lot of experienced and in-form players," he added.

The assistant coach further expressed that the Delhi franchise will take confidence from their previous success against KKR.

"We have played all the KKR bowlers in the past and we have had success against the team. We defeated them in the first half of the tournament. We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the final," signed off Kaif.

ALSO READ IPL 2021: Time is now for Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals aim for second successive final

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10:35 PM IST