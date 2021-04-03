IPL 2021: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, IPL could move matches to Hyderabad or Indore

New Delhi: Amid a daily spike in the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) is thinking of shifting the Mumbai matches to some other venue, with Hyderabad and Indore on standby.

Things haven't looked too bright in Mumbai with ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium testing positive for coronavirus. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.



Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

"We are keeping a close eye on each venue regarding Covid-19 cases, as of now no decision has been taken but Indore and Hyderabad are on standby. Will see what to be done, health and safety of players is of utmost importance," a source told ANI.