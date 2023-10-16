IOC Member Nita Ambani Hails Cricket's Inclusion In 2028 LA Olympics: 'One Of The Most Loved Sports Globally'

Nita Ambani. | (Credits: Screengrab)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani believes the inclusion of cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is a landmark moment in the history of the Games. Ambani reckons the move has the potential to open up new opportunities and create more and more fans in the coming years.

Cricket last appeared in the Olympics way back in the year 1900 when Great Britian beat France in the final to clinch gold. With cricket becoming a popular sport, especially in the sub-continent, the Indian fans in the United States of America (USA) might get to see stars like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the tournament.

After cricket was announced as one of the five sports to return to the Olympics, the 59-year-old philanthropist believes there can't be a better thing than cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The other four sports apart from cricket include are squash, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse.

The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.



Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at… — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 16, 2023

"Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion! I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the one hundred and forty-first IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai."

'Truly a day of great joy and jubilation'

Ambani believes it's a day of massive jubilation and looks forward to cricket forging deeper engagement within the Olympic community. She added:

"The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity. I thank and congratulate the IOC and the LA Organizing Committee for their support of this landmark decision. It's truly a day of great joy and jubilation!”

Happy and thrilled to hear the news of inclusion of Cricket in the Olympic Games. Another opportunity to represent our country at a global stage 🤩🇮🇳 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 16, 2023

