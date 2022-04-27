Interview: Hosting 44th Chess Olympiad is a moment of pride, says All India Chess Federation secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan

India will see a golden chapter being added to its sporting history when the nation hosts the 44th Chess Olympiad for the first time in Chennai (from July 28 to August 10).

The excitement is palpable amongst the organisers—All India Chess Federation (AICF), players and chess enthusiasts as the global chess event will see world champions and super grandmasters participate from more than 150 countries.

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF secretary and tournament Technical Director, reckons this event will set the nation on the path to becoming a chess powerhouse.

How will the Chess Olympiad help India to get global recognition?

Conducting the Chess Olympiad, the world’s biggest chess event is itself a moment of pride for any nation. India hosting the event for the first time reflects the growth of Indian chess. This is also a great opportunity to showcase our organisational ability, culture and heritage to the world and to bring in more sponsors. India has seen rapid growth in chess in recent years. We have a lot of talent and potential to emerge as the chess powerhouse in the world and hosting the Chess Olympiad is a great step towards that.

How do you reckon the Chess Olympiad will help youngsters in the country?

More than 150 countries will be participating including top nations in the world. There will be chess stars from across the world who will be travelling to Chennai. When do you get to see these many top players in action live? It looks like a dream, isn't it? This is the opportunity to make that dream a reality. Watching the world’s biggest stars live is a great motivation and learning and the Chess Olympiad will provide that to our Indian youngsters, they can come and watch them live. Also, such big events inspire many people to take up the sport.

How have the preparations been so far?

We want to make this event a big success. We are leaving no stone unturned so that it can be remembered for the next 100 years by the fans. We all, at AICF, have been working hard to put everything in place on time and so far, the execution has been smooth for all the activities that we have planned. We have been in touch with FIDE regularly and have ensured increased subsidiaries, the highest ever, in order to maximise participation.

India were joint winners in the previous edition, how do you rate India’s chances in this edition?

Playing in front of the home crowd always gives added motivation and strength to any athlete and now our Indian players will experience that in the Chess Olympiad. As a host, we would be eligible to field two teams—in open and in the women’s section—which makes our chances even stronger. I believe our teams have talented players and have the ability to win medals.

What are the precautions taken for the players once they land in India?

Luckily, the situation has improved a lot in our country which is a great sign not just for chess but also for every sport. Though the situation is normal now, we will not take anything for granted. The Covid protocols and safety measures will not be compromised. We will be implementing the rules set by the government and the concerned bodies as the health and safety of the players as well as everyone involved in the conduct of this event will be of prime importance to us.

ALSO READ Chess Olympiad 2022: India officially handed hosting rights

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 04:40 PM IST