International Sports Car Racing Day: Know more about its history & significance |

International Sports Car Racing Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of March every year to honor and enjoy the global sport of sports car racing. This year, the celebration falls on March 18, which coincides with the 12 Hours of Sebring sports car endurance race held at the International Raceway in Sebring, Florida.

Sports car racing is a type of circuit auto racing that features two-seated sports cars with enclosed wheels. The 12 Hours of Sebring is a popular global motorsport endurance race held annually at the Sebring International Raceway, which was opened in 1950 on the site of the former Hendricks Army Airfield airbase.

Initially, the race was the second round of the World Sportscar Championship, the I.I.M.S.A. G.T. Championship, and the American Le Mans Series. Currently, it is the second round of the WeatherTeach SportsCar Championship. The track was inspired by the European Grand Prix motor racing circuit and features a 3.7-mile road course with 17 turns.

The first 12 Hours Endurance Race was held in Sebring after 14 months of the first six-hour race on New Year's Eve in 1950. The race starts during the day and finishes at night, attracting teams, sports car owners, and fans from all over the world.

To commemorate this exciting event, International Sports Car Racing Day was established in 2013. It is widely regarded as one of the trifectas of sports car racing, along with the 24 Hours of Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Celebrating International Sports Car Racing Day provides an opportunity to learn about the history and significance of sports car racing while enjoying this amazing sport.