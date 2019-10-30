Inter-Parish Football Tournament: Golden Gunners Sports Club enter quarters

Mumbai: Golden Gunners Sports Club hit the target twice before overcoming Macacabi Sports Club 2-0, in a well-contested veteran men’s pre-quarter-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds. Chandan Koli and Abbas Shaikh struck a goal each to seal the win for Golden Gunners and a passage to the quarter-finals.
Later, Infant Jesus, Vasai got the better of St Vincent DePaul ‘A’, Khar by a fighting 4-3 score line in a men’s open pre-quarter-final match. For the Infant Jesus striker Unni Kavil netted two goals and Jills George and Tanmay Talgaonkar scored one each, while St. Vincent DePaul scored through a brace of goals from Joshua Fernandes and one from Preetam Mahadik. In the second match, St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu blanked Immaculate Conception ‘B’, Borivali 2-0 with Lester Creado and Nickel D’Souza striking a goal apiece to complete the win.
Results
Men’s (pre-quarters): Infant Jesus, Vasai: 4 (Unni Kavil 2, Jills George, Tanmay Talgaonkar) bt St. Vincent DePaul ‘A’, Khar: 3 (Joshua Fernandes 2, Preetam Mahadik); St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu: 2 (Lester Creado, Nickel D’Souza) bt Immaculate Conception ‘B’, Borivali: 0.
Veterans men’s (pre-quarters): Ronnie 7s: 5 (Glen Moraes 3, Philip D’Souza, Sylvester D.) bt Shalom United Red: 1 (Joslin Fernandes); Golden Gunners SC: 2 (C Koli, A Shaikh) bt Maccabi SC 0.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)