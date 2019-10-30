Inter-Parish Football Tournament: Golden Gunners Sports Club enter quarters

Mumbai: Golden Gunners Sports Club hit the target twice before overcoming Macacabi Sports Club 2-0, in a well-contested veteran men’s pre-quarter-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds. Chandan Koli and Abbas Shaikh struck a goal each to seal the win for Golden Gunners and a passage to the quarter-finals.

Later, Infant Jesus, Vasai got the better of St Vincent DePaul ‘A’, Khar by a fighting 4-3 score line in a men’s open pre-quarter-final match. For the Infant Jesus striker Unni Kavil netted two goals and Jills George and Tanmay Talgaonkar scored one each, while St. Vincent DePaul scored through a brace of goals from Joshua Fernandes and one from Preetam Mahadik. In the second match, St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu blanked Immaculate Conception ‘B’, Borivali 2-0 with Lester Creado and Nickel D’Souza striking a goal apiece to complete the win.

Results

Men’s (pre-quarters): Infant Jesus, Vasai: 4 (Unni Kavil 2, Jills George, Tanmay Talgaonkar) bt St. Vincent DePaul ‘A’, Khar: 3 (Joshua Fernandes 2, Preetam Mahadik); St. Joseph’s ‘B’, Juhu: 2 (Lester Creado, Nickel D’Souza) bt Immaculate Conception ‘B’, Borivali: 0.

Veterans men’s (pre-quarters): Ronnie 7s: 5 (Glen Moraes 3, Philip D’Souza, Sylvester D.) bt Shalom United Red: 1 (Joslin Fernandes); Golden Gunners SC: 2 (C Koli, A Shaikh) bt Maccabi SC 0.