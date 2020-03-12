Inter-Club Badminton Tournament: Khar Gym have it easy

Mumbia: Khar Gymkhana shuttlers Lalit Bane, Jayesh Develkar and Siryakant Bane, all enjoyed a successful day, winning their respective Professional singles’ first round matches of the Aditya Birla Capital-27th G.D. Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, at the Bombay Gymkhana, here on Wednesday.

Surykant Bane set the tone for the Khar Gymkhana players as he scored a comfortable 30-15 victory against Chandrakumar Yadav of Garware Club House.

Later, Lalit Bane tamed Santosh Pawar of P,J. Hindu Gymkhana winning 30-18 in the race to 30-point one game match.

On the side court, Jayesh Develkar was also in complete control and eased past another Hindu Gym player Rahul Bhuvad snatching a close 30-21 win.

Meanwhile, Anand Mhaskar and Vikrant Khushawaha, both of Cricket Club of India also recorded comfortably first round victories.

Anand Mhaskar played confidently and easily defeated Bharat Ganke of P,J. (Hindu Gymkhana by a 30-17 score in the race to 30-point one game encounter.

Results

Professional singles (1st round): S Bane (Khar Gym) bt C Yadav (Garware CH) 30-15; A Mhaskar (CCI) bt B Ganke (Hindu Gym) 30-17; V Khushawaha (CCI) bt V Yadav (Juhu Gym) 30-16; L Bane (Khar Gym) bt S Pawar (Hindu Gym) 30-18; J Develkar (Khar Gym) bt R Bhuvad (Hindu Gym) 30-21; R K Kushwaha (Garware CH) bt Rahul Singh 30-9.