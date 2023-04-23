 Inside Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's intimate date at South-Indian Bengaluru café
Inside Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's intimate date at South-Indian Bengaluru café

Anushka Sharma shared pictures from the their visit at the Bengaluru eatery on Instagram

Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took some time off from their busy schedules to go on a lunch date with their families over the weekend. Anushka took to Instagram to share glimpses of their outing, giving fans a peek into their personal lives. One picture shows Anushka, Virat, and her family enjoying a meal together, while another picture features the actress posing with the restaurant staff. She even shared photos of the delicious food they had at the eatery.

The restaurant they dined at, Bengaluru's Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room, also shared pictures of the star couple with the staff on their Instagram handle. They captioned the post by expressing their delight at having the famous duo visit their establishment with their family. They also expressed gratitude for the kind words and good wishes that Anushka and Virat shared, saying that it had brightened their day. The restaurant is looking forward to welcoming them back in the future.

article-image

Kohli captained RCB to victory in the IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings, sharing a strong 137 run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis. Faf is expected to resume captaincy duties in the game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Both RCB openers have been in terrific form this season and have set the tone for the rest of the team.

