Injury Blow: Angel Di Maria doubtful for World Cup round of 16 game against Australia

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed on Friday that Angel Di Maria remained doubtful to play their World Cup round of 16 clash with Australia.

"Di Maria had discomfort. We will see the panorama of him tomorrow (Saturday). If he's fine, he'll play," Scaloni said in a press conference without giving further details.

Di Maria was substituted off with a suspected injury in the 59th minute of Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland in their last Group C game, which saw them straight into the round of 16 to face Australia later on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

"Yesterday (Friday) was all about recovering and thinking about the upcoming game against Australia. We will see how players are doing in today's training and then decide the starting 11," he added.

"If you think Australia will be easy you're wrong. They are a good team that has always been difficult with players knowing what they want," said the 44-year-old. "We don't need to be overly confident. We will try to play the best football and see what happens."

Di Maria was not seen during the open training following the press conference.