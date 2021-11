Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu beat Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 to enter the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Masters 750 on Thursday.

After losing the first game, PV Sindhu absolutely dominated the second and third game against the Spaniard

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:29 AM IST