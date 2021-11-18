e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth rallies to enter quarterfinal

Kidambi Srikanth beats World No. 7 Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15
FPJ Web Desk
Kidambi Srikanth | File Photo

Kidambi Srikanth rallied from a game down to beat World No. 7 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 to enter the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Masters 750.

Srikanth will now face the winner of the match between compatriot HS Prannoy and World No. 2 Victor Axelsen.

In the opening round, Srikanth staved off a stiff challenge from world no 71 France's Christo Popov 21-18 15-21 21-16 in an hour and 15 minutes

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:01 PM IST
