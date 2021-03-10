India's short-video platform Hipi announces association with Sri Lanka Legends for Road Safety World Series 2021

Mumbai: Zee5 HiPi; a new Indian short-video platform, has announced its association with the Sri Lanka Legends team, which is currently competing in the Road Safety World Series 2021.The Sri-Lankan legends has been good knick beginning campaign with a win against the West Indies Legends. As a part of the partnership, the Sri Lanka Legends team will be sporting the HiPi logo on the leading side of their helmets and caps.

For the association, HiPi will work directly with the veteran Sri Lankan players like Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya and Ajantha Mendis. The Sri-Lankan legends comprises other big names like Nuwan Kulasekera, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath & Upul Tharanga to name a few. The players will be performing various hashtag challenges in order to engage with the audience. The challenges will be related to cricket & fitness and will be curated in a way that is easy to perform and fun to participate in.

These challenges will then feature on HiPi for users to try and perform them. Lucky winners will stand a chance to win autographed merchandise by SLL players and Mega winners will get a chance of virtual meet and greet with players.

The association kicked off with #YeKarkeDikhao challenge, wherein the Sri Lanka Legends players were seen doing push-ups, while clapping with hands in between for 15 seconds. The next challenge for the players is the #DancingBat challenge, which will go live on Tuesday. The challenge will be about balancing a cricket bat on any two fingers for the longest time.

Another addition to the list of challenges is #BounceTheBall, which will go live on 13th March. The challenge will be about bouncing the ball using a closed fist and/or elbow or any other body part as quickly and for as long as possible without dropping it.

On the association, Mr. Rohit Chadda, CEO - ZEE Digital Publishing and CBO, HiPi

said, “We are privileged to have associated with the Sri Lankan Legends in the current edition of Road Safety World series. The team comprises of some of the biggest names from the world of cricket. We have curated some fun content with the team and all players have been extremely cordial in taking up the challenges and executing them to utmost perfection. I am certain that our audience will be enthralled by all the challenges that is coming their way on our app”

An innovation by Zee5, HiPi is a platform which is built in India for Indians. It isn't a separate app, but is incorporated inside the ZEE5 app itself. Hence, there will be no other subscription plans for HiPi. It will be accessible under the same ZEE5 subscription plan, where the users can create short videos under the same.

“I have had many challenges on the cricket field during my playing days, but this challenge was unique and fun at the same time. I would like to congratulate Hipi for curating such innovative challenges for the players and making us test our skills outside the cricket ground. I am glad that there are so many tremendous innovations being made, wherein there is a healthy integration between technology and sports. This not only entertains the viewers but also keeps the mood very light and interactive between the players”, commented the 1996 World Cup winning left-handed legend Sanath Jayasuriya.