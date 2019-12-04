India’s gold rush continues in South Asian Games

Kathmandu: Track and field athletes led India's gold rush on the third day of competitions in the 13th South Asian Games as the country added a whopping 29 medals to jump to the top of the medals tally here on Wednesday.

India won 15 gold medals on Wednesday with athletics contributing five of them as the country's medal tally stood at 32 gold, 26 silver and 13 bronze for a total of 71.

Nepal close second with a haul of 29 gold, 15 silver and 25 bronze for a total of 69 medals.

Athletics gave 10 medals (5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze) while six each from came from table tennis (3 gold and 3 silver)and taekwondo (3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze), five from triathlon (2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) and two, all gold, from kho kho.

India completely dominated in athletics yet again to take the total medal count from the discipline to 20. On the first day of athletics competition on Tuesday, Indian athletes had won 10 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze).