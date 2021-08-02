Indian Wrestlers: Bajrang, Vinesh shoulder medal hopes

Tokyo: Their remarkable performances in the build-up to the Tokyo Games creating high hopes of multiple medals at the Olympics, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will have spotlight on them when India's seven wrestlers, beginning with Sonam Malik, open their campaigns here from Tuesday.

Wrestling is one sport which promised at least three podium finishes and anything less than that will be a below par show, irrespective of the colour of the medal.

Apart from Bajrang (FS 65kg) and Vinesh (WW 53kg), Ravi Dahiya (FS 57kg) is expected to deliver at the biggest stage in the next few days.

The 19-year-old Sonam will be first to take mat in the 62kg category, pitted against Mongolia's Asian Championship silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

Both Sonam and Anshu Malik, also 19, carry with themselves an unpredictability factor, being new to the senior circuit. They have the spunk, grit and gumption. Anshu has a complete game and is getting better by the day.

There is no pressure on them to deliver and if even they return without medals, they will be richer in experience.

But when it comes to their senior Vinesh, the Balali girl is going to the Games as top seed and save Mayu Mukaida from Japan, she is a capable of beating all contenders even as the competition will be very tight in her category.