 Indian High Commission In Islamabad Hosts IND Davis Cup Team Ahead Of Pakistan Clash
Geetika Srivastava, the first woman to head the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, accorded a warm welcome to the Indian players and officials on Wednesday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
The Indian High Commission hosted the national Davis Cup team, travelling to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years, ahead of its clash against the Asian neighbours at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

The last time an Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan was way back in 1964.

The bilateral sporting ties between the two nations have been hit due to diplomatic tension.

"It's an honour to host the national Indian team here. It's a historic occasion that an Indian team is visiting Pakistan after such a long time. All of us here wish the team well for the match against Pakistan," Shrivastava said.

The High Commission officials mingled with the players and asked questions about the game.

India and Pakistan will clash on February 3 4 in a World Group I tie. The winner will stay in Group I while the losing team will be relegated to Group II.

India have never lost a tie to Pakistan in Davis Cup history.

