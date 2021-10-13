e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:39 PM IST

Indian Golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar to contest in New York leg of Aramco Series

Only Tvesa has played both earlier legs in London and in Spain, while Diksha was in the winning team in London and missed the event in Spain.
IANS
Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik | Photo Credit: wgai.co.in

New York: Indian golfers Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar will compete at the third leg of the Aramco Series in New York beginning this week.

Only Tvesa has played both earlier legs in London and in Spain, while Diksha was in the winning team in London and missed the event in Spain.

Aditi, fourth at the Olympics, will be playing the Aramco Series for the first time this season. Tvesa has had numerous solid finishes this season, but Aramco Series events have not given her a good finish. Diksha Dagar was part of the winning team in London and was T-12 in the individual standings.

A stellar field includes Olympic champion Nelly Korda with her sister Jessica, Lexi Thompson, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Alison Lee and Lindsey Weaver. Others including Danielle Kang, Cheyenne Woods and Natalie Gulbis will be getting a taste of the Series for the first time.

The top Europeans are Catriona Matthew Emily Kristine Pedersen, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Sophia Popov. Bronte Law, Caroline Masson and Anne Van Dam.

The two individual winners from London (Marianne Skarpnord) and from Sotogrande, Spain (American Alison Lee) are also in the field.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:39 PM IST
