Indian girls groove to Bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' after winning the U-19 T20 World Cup

India liftrd the inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title with a seven-wicket win over England in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Follow us on

India's quest for a maiden world title in women's cricket finally came to an end on Sunday when they defeated England by seven wickets in a low-scoring finale to emerge as the winner of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval. Nearly 18 years after India first made it to the final of a World Cup through the 50-over event in 2005, Shafali Verma & Co produced a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding to bowl out England for just 68. And after the match, the Indian girls grooved to the popular Bollywood song 'Kala Chasma'

Meanwhile, the national men's team congratulated them on their historic title win. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, previously the head coach of the men's U-19 team, under whose guidance Men in Blue won the 2018 U-19 World Cup, noted that the win was a landmark moment for women's cricket. "Today was a landmark day for the Indian women's U19 team. I would like to pass it on to U19 Men's captain to deliver a message for the girl," said Dravid in a video posted by BCCI. Following this, he passed on the mic to the 2018 U19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw. "I think it is a great achievement. Congratulations, well done," said Shaw after which the entire team cheered aloud for the women's team in unison.

