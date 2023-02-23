Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav's father Tilak Yadav passes away at 74 after being unwell

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's father, Tikal Yadav, passed away at the age of 74 in his hometown of Khaparkheda in Nagpur. Yadav's father was said to have been unwell for the last few months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. With his condition failing to improve, he was brought home where he passed away.

Tilak Yadav was a wrestler in his youth and used to work in the western coal fields, which is why he stayed at the Valni mine located in Khaparkheda, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. His last rites were performed at the Kolar river ghat in Nagpur district.

Umesh Yadav was part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Border Gavaskar series against Australia and also plays for Vidarbha in the Ranji circuit and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

