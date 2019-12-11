Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan fails dope test after being tested positive for banned substance

New Delhi: Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan failed the dope test after being tested positive for a banned substance. In a formal notice to Sangwan (91kg), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said Acetazolamide was found in the athlete's samples.

"On October 10, 2019, a NADA Doping Control Officer (DCO) collected a Urine Sample from you. Assisted by the DCO, you split the Sample into two separate bottles, which were given reference numbers A 6366879 (the A Sample) and B 6366879 (the B Sample)," NADA said in the notice.