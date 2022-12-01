e-Paper Get App
On camera: India women's cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad involved in brawl with supermarket employee

The incident took place when the slow left-arm orthodox bowler was shopping for stationery items with a friend in a supermarket

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
The incident took place when the slow left-arm orthodox bowler was shopping for stationery items with a friend in a supermarket.

The supermarket management alleged that following the incident, a group of persons supporting Gayakwad barged into the shop and created ruckus.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police HD Anand Kumar clarified that no complaint was registered from either side regarding the incident.

"They have not approached the police station either. These small incidents take place normally. In my opinion, since Rajeshwari Gayakwad represents the Indian cricket team, the incident has gathered attention," he said.

This is not a big issue, it is a verbal spat. There is no necessity to give importance. When asked about goondas being called for assault, SP Anand Kumar stated that if a complaint is received in this regard, they will initiate legal action.

The law is equal for everyone and there is no special treatment to celebrities, he stated.

Women’s T20I Tri-series: Rajeshwari Gayakwad to replace injured Ekta Bisht in Indian squad
article-image

