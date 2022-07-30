e-Paper Get App

India vs Zimbabwe: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma left out, Shikhar Dhawan to captain team India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

India on Saturday announced their squad for the three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare from August 18.

Most of the regular ODI members -- skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and others -- have been given rest and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side after recently guiding India to 3-0 win in West Indies.

Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was out of action for a quite long time due to injury, has made a comeback in the team.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

