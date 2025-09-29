'India Vs Pakistan Tamasha...': Tehseen Poonawala Calls Asia Cup 2025 Final Fu**ed Up Show Despite India's Win

Indian political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has criticised Indian cricket for playing against Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. In series of tweets, Poonawala expressed his disapproval of India engaging in a high-profile cricket match with Pakistan amid ongoing political tensions.

He termed the match an “Aman Ki Asha Tamasha,” referencing past peace initiatives between the two nations, and labeled the Pakistan cricket team as filth. Poonawalla appeared to reference past terrorist incidents and ongoing national security concerns, suggesting that sporting ties with Pakistan undermine India’s position on issues such as cross-border terrorism. He further argued that India should have withdrawn from the final altogether, regardless of the sporting stakes.

India clinch Asia Cup in last over thriller

Tilak Verma's unbeaten 69 in high voltage clash ensured India went onto win the match by 5 wickets. Chasing 146 rus for victory , India lost the top three batters Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill inside 20 overs. However Tilak and steadied the innings with 57 runs stand for the fourth wicket followed by 60 runs partnership with Dube for the fifth wickets. In the end Verma smashed Haris Rauf for six in the final over to ensure the team cross the finish line despite all the nerves

Pakistan batted first with opener Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan goign after Indian bowlers right from the first over. Farhan, who got to his fifty in 35 deliveries, didn't perform the gun-shot gesture this time after being reprimanded by the ICC. Despite Farhan falling in the 10th over for 57, Pakistan were on track for a big score. Saim Ayub failed to get another big score, perishing for 14 in the 13th over. It was from that stage that the innings turned on its head for Pakistan, who lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs as they hurried themselves and played some reckless shots.

The Men in Green left out five deliveries in the end as only Farhan (69), Fakhar Zaman (46) and Saim Ayub (14) got to double figures. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4.