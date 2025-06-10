 India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027: When & Where To Watch?
India, arguably one of the best sides in Asia, are ranked 127 and got off to a slow start, notching up a draw against Bangladesh in March. Hong Kong also managed only one point by drawing the fixture against Singapore. Hence, both sides are in the same boat ahead of the clash on June 10, Tuesday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Indian football team. | (Image Credits: X)

India will face a disciplined Hong Kong side in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 as they seek their first win of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns with one another in round three qualifier match on Tuesday as the top two sides will battle for supremacy.

India might feel slight upper hand due to their superior head-to-head record, notching up nine wins in 24 matches. Hong Kong have emerged victorious on eight occasions, while seven resulted in draws. The most recent meeting also saw India winning as they crushed Hong Kong by 4-0.

When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 match?

The match between India and Hong Kong will get underway at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 10 at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon.

Fans can catch the live streaming of the much-awaited fixture on the Fancode App and its website.

