 India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up LIVE Updates: Men In Blue To Test Bench Strength In Lone Practice Match
The likes of Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson might get tested tonight after their successful campaigns in the recently-concluded IPL 2024.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Team India will look to make the most of their lone practice match before the T20 World Cup as they take on an out-of-form Bangladesh, who recently went down against tournament hosts USA in a bilateral series earlier this month.

Virat Kohli might not take part in this match as he needs time to acclimatise to the conditions in New York.

Rohit Sharma will also look to spend some time in the middle after his inconsistent run in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. Rishabh Pant meanwhile, will be playing for India after more than a year since his time out recovering from the accident injuries he sustained in December 2022.

None of the players in the Indian squad played in the IPL 2024 playoffs therefore, they might be a bit rusty due to the long break they've had before this warm-up clash.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam

