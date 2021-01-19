India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Team India after 'historic' win; see reactions

The cricket fraternity, led by BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and legend Sachin Tendulkar, hailed India's remarkable win at The Gabba on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for achieving a remarkable feat. "Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," BCCI Ganguly tweeted.