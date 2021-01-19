India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity hails Team India after 'historic' win; see reactions

The cricket fraternity, led by BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and legend Sachin Tendulkar, hailed India's remarkable win at The Gabba on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for achieving a remarkable feat. "Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," BCCI Ganguly tweeted.
Sachin Tendulkar praised Team India and said in every session there was a new hero who stepped up to the occasion to deliver for his side. "EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!Congrats India," Tendulkar tweeted.
Former batsman Virender Sehwag said after what had happened in Adelaide -- bundled for 36 in the second innings -- the win on Tuesday has given joy of a lifetime. He even went onto rate the victory above a World Cup win.
"Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai. From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special. And yes, there is a reason Pant is extra special," Sehwag tweeted.
Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed the head coach Ravi Shastri's effort in leading the young side. He also praised the captaincy of Rahane for giving a lot of confidence to the youngsters.
"Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gill and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages," Laxman tweeted.
"@ajinkyarahane88 led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can't forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team effort," he added.
India Captain Virat Kohli also lauded his team's efforts and said that the team showed exemplary performance “but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way.” “WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers," Kohli tweeted.
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also praised Team India. "This is what a billion goosebumps feel like! Proud Indian!" Gambhir tweeted.
India registered a historic three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, thereby clinching the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1.
Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the Test match, thus breaching Australia's fortress in Brisbane.
The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.
The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.
(Inputs from ANI and PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)