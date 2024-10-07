Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will mark its return to international cricket next month after a gap of seven years and the organisers received a major boost as India has confirmed its participation.

It will be a 12-team tournament, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, with 6 players in each side. It will be played from November 1-3 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

"Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd!" Cricket Hong Kong tweeted on Monday.

Tournament history & past winners

Team India has won the tournament once in 2005 after beating the West Indies in the final. Legendary players from like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Robin Singh have played in the Hong Kong Sixes in the past.

India will be joined by Australia, Bangladesh, England, Hong Kong, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates in this year's edition.

What is Hong Kong Sixes?

The Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced, exciting cricket tournament known for its quick matches and explosive gameplay.

Founded in 1992, this unique event is played in a six-a-side format, with each game lasting only five or six overs per team.

The tournament has gained a reputation for its high energy, with plenty of boundaries, quick wickets, and non-stop action.

South Africa are the defending champions, having won the tournament last in 2017. England and the Proteas in fact, are the most successful teams with 5 titles each from 18 editions so far.