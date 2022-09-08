India to face Australia, New Zealand in T20 World Cup warm-up matches

India during the T20 World Cup warm-up match. | Photo: Twitter

India will take on hosts Australia in a warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on October 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

As per the warm-up fixtures announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), The teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on October 17 and 19.

Thus India will take on Australia on October 17 and will play New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches will be held in Melbourne and Brisbane for all 16 teams.

The First Round teams will play their warm-up fixtures between October 10 and 13 with matches to be divided between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The first warm-up fixture is between West Indies and UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland then take on the Netherlands and Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

The warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status, the ICC informed on Thursday.

T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa, Allan Border Field

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba