'It sends a message…': Inzamam ul Haq on India’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli reacting under pressure against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022

Staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian team is facing some flak for a below-par show and former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq reckons skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli appeared tense during their 6-wicket loss to Sri Lanka and said their reactions affect the whole team.

The absence of an indisposed Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja, who underwent a knee surgery, meant that India competed with only two frontline seamers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh -- with Hardik Pandya being the third fast-medium option.

Stingless bowling attack

Lack of enough sting in its bowling attack meant that the team suffered back-to-back Super 4 defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, failing to defend par-scores of 181 and 173 respectively.

And the two defeats after a winning start for Team India have compounded Rohit's problems. On the other hand, Kohli, who is going through a lean patch, has his own demons to conquer.

Inzamam felt with both senior players feeling the pressure, it is sending a wrong message to the team.

Absolute surprising

“I am surprised to see Virat Kohli bat. A player of his caliber looked under tremendous pressure after playing four dot balls. When senior players look tensed, especially Rohit Sharma’s reaction when KL Rahul got out, it sends a message to the dressing room that we are under intense pressure," Inzamam noted in a video shared on his YouTube channel. “It brings added pressure on the junior players,” he further said.