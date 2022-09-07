'He thinks he's MSD': Netizens call for sacking of Rohit Sharma as India captain after Asia Cup 2022 debacle

Viral Video: Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction as Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter in India vs Pakistan game |

India stared at elimination in the Asia Cup after their six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Tuesday and fans called for the sacking of Rohit Sharma as captain.

Rohit's excellent knock went in vain as Sri Lanka produced a clinical performance to beat India and top the Super 4 table.

After losing to Pakistan, this was the second loss for India in the Super 4 stage and they are all but out of the Asia Cup final.

India will be officially out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Rohit said the back-to-back losses in the Asia Cup will teach the team how to find answers before the ICC event in October-November.

"I was happy with three seamers. Unfortunately Avesh hasn't turned up well in the fitness tests. He didn't respond well because he was quite sick. Ideally the combination we would play is four seamers, but three seamers was something we wanted to try before the World Cup," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"We need to find answers as a team, like where we are with five bowlers. We know now where we stand with this combination.

"No long term worries, we have lost only two games back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers," he said.

But fans are not having any of it as they want heads to roll.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)