India shuttler Chirag Shetty arrives in Mumbai to hero's welcome after Thomas Cup triumph

Indian badminton player Chirag Shetty, one of the members of India's history-making men's team, who won the Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, returned home to a grand welcome on Tuesday night.

Chirag expressed his happiness and pride in winning the trophy for the very first time after reaching the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The Indian team scripted history on Sunday by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown ever since its inception in 1949 with a 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia.

"It is a big victory for us. All members of the team believed that they can win and this spirit helped us win the tournament," Chirag said on arrival.

Earlier, Chirag expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India on winning the title.

On this occasion, PM Modi held a special interaction with the team and congratulated them on reaching such a great height.

"I have never seen a Prime Minister actually calling a sports team after a win. It happens only in India & it motivated us to a whole new level. We were very happy that he took out time from his busy schedule and congratulated us on our victory," Chirag Shetty told ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:32 PM IST