India seamer Jhulan Goswami to retire from international cricket: Report

Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami | Photo: BCCI

India's veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami is reportedly set to retire from international cricket after the third and final ODI against England to be played on September 24 at Lord's in London, according to NDTV.

Jhulan on Friday was named in the ODI squad for the upcoming series against England.

The pacer was rested after the 2022 ODI World Cup and did not feature in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Jhulan will end her career as the highest wicket-taker across all formats in women's cricket. She currently has 352 wickets to her name across all three formats.

