India Paris 2024 Olympics Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Men's Hockey Semifinal Clash vs Germany

India men's hockey team will take on three-time Olympic champions Germany in the semifinal clash at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Men in Blue have had a great campaign at the Games thus far as they finished second with three wins and a defeat while accumulating 10 points in the group stage and qualified for the quarterfinals. In their final group stage, India defeated Australia, ending their 52-year drought of not defeating Kookaburras.

In the quarterfinals, India pulled off thrilling win in a penalty shootout against Great Britain. After the match ended in a 1-1 draw, India triumphed in a penalty shootout with a 4-2 win, securing their place in the semifinal.

Hockey is one of the medal prospects for India in the ongoing edition of the Summer Games. In the previous edition of the Olympics in Tokyo, India men's hockey team clinched bronze medal, successfully ending 41-year medal drought at the Summer Games.

India men's hockey team is the most successful team in the history of Olympics, having won a record 12 medals, including eight gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. The Men in Blue also won a record 87 matches so far at the Summer Games.

After having won the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2021, India will look to win a successive Olympic medal at the Paris Summer Games. Since veteran Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played a crucial role in helping clinch the Olympic medal in the last edition of the Olympics, is set to retire from his international hockety after Paris Games and thus, he will be aiming to end his career on high with a podium finish.

When to watch India vs Germany men's hockey semifinal clash?

The men's hockey semifinal clash between India and Germany is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Germany men's hockey semifinal clash?

The men's hockey semifinal clash between India and Germany will be live telecasted Sports 18 network. Those who prefer to watch on OTT can tune in to Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com.