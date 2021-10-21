India 'hot favourite' to win T20 World Cup, says Michael Vaughan after impressive performance in warm up matches

Dubai: Considering Team India's performance in their practice games, former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels India are "hot favourites" to win the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE.

Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up impressive performances as India thrashed Australia by eight wickets in their second warm-up match on Wednesday.

India headed to the game on the back of their win against England in their first warm up match on Monday, thanks Rahul and Ishan Kishan's sensational performances.

Vaughan's comments came hours after India defeated Australia to bag both their warm-up matches.

The way India are playing the warm up games suggests they may be now Hot favourites to Win the #T20WorldCup !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 20, 2021

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

India, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament hosted by South Africa in 2007 and were finalists in 2014, are placed with Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1 to compete with in Group 2.

Meanwhile, Group 1 consists of England, Australia, South Africa, the West Indies, and two qualifiers from Round 1.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:58 PM IST