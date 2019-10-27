India gear up for U-23 wrestling world championships

New Delhi: 2017 Junior Asian Championship gold medallist Sharvan will open India’s medal hunt on Monday as a 30-member Indian squad left last night to participate at the UWW Under-23 World Championships 2019, that will start in Budapest, Hungary on October 28 and will continue till November 3. India will be gunning to improve its performance from the last edition where Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal in 57kg.

While freestyle exponent, Sharvan (65kg) remains one of India’s key medal hopes, the squad also has the likes of Greco-Roman wrestler, Sajan Bhanwal who has three medals from the World Junior Championships in 77kg and would be looking to grab his first medal from the U-23 Worlds. Among the women, Pinki and Reshma Mane are looking to make their mark on the world stage.

On the first day of the championships, Naveen (57kg), Naveen (70kg), Virdev Gulia (79kg), and Akash Antil (97kg) will be in action, besides Sharvan (65kg).

Based on the current form of these wrestlers, the WFI is expecting a better performance at the World Championships after the boys’ team and the girls’ team underwent 15 days of rigorous training at Sonipat and Lucknow respectively.

More than 60 teams and 600 Under-23 wrestlers will be seen in action from all around the globe. The championship will be underway with Men’s freestyle competition on the first two days followed by Women’s Wrestling, with the Greco Roman competition scheduled on the final three days.

The entire action from the seven-day UWW U-23 World Championships 2019 will be streamed live and exclusive on www.wrestlingtv.in