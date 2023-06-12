 India And Pakistan To Play In Ahmedabad On October 15th According To Draft Schedule Of 2023 World Cup Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia And Pakistan To Play In Ahmedabad On October 15th According To Draft Schedule Of 2023 World Cup Schedule

India And Pakistan To Play In Ahmedabad On October 15th According To Draft Schedule Of 2023 World Cup Schedule

According to the initial draft schedule of 2023 World Cup schedule, India and Pakistan will play on October 5th in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In what has emerged as an initial draft for the 2023 World Cup schedule prepared by the BCCI, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on October 15th. According to media reports, India will open their campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8th at Chepauk in Chennai.

Read Also
Pakistan afraid of playing World Cup game against India at Modi stadium: Report
article-image

As per media reports, the BCCI shared the draft with the ICC, which then sent it to the participating nations for their feedback before a final schedule gets released early next week. The semi-finals are likely to take place on November 15th and 16th, while Ahmedabad, which will stage the opening game, will also host the final on the 19th.

India's itinerary are as below:

  • Ind vs Aus, Oct 8, Chennai

  • Ind vs Afg, Oct 11, Delhi

  • Ind vs Pak, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

  • Ind vs Ban, Oct 19, Pune

  • Ind vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

  • Ind vs Eng, Oct 29, Lucknow

  • Ind vs qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

  • Ind vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

  • Ind vs qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Pakistan will play across five venues in the tournament, slated to meet the qualifiers on October 6th and 12th in Hyderabad, followed by Australia in Bengaluru (October 20th), Afghanistan (October 23rd) and South Africa (October 27th) in Chennai. They will clash with Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12), which in the proposed schedule is the final match of the league phase.

The other big matches of the tournament are  Australia vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 29th, Australia vs England in Ahmedabad on November 4th and New Zealand vs South Africa in Pune on November 1st.

Read Also
ACC Likely To Go Ahead With PCB's Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia Cup, India To Play Their Matches In Sri...
article-image

Sri Lanka and West Indies to compete in World Cup qualifiers:

Meanwhile, former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies have to compete in the qualifiers after finishing below eight in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League table. However, they will be vary of sides like Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Netherlands as they are capable of pulling off upsets.

The tournament starts on June 18th, with Zimbabwe and Nepal to play in the first game in Harare.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WTC Final: Virat Kohli Shares Yet Another Cryptic Post After A Demoralising Loss To Australia

WTC Final: Virat Kohli Shares Yet Another Cryptic Post After A Demoralising Loss To Australia

India And Pakistan To Play In Ahmedabad On October 15th According To Draft Schedule Of 2023 World...

India And Pakistan To Play In Ahmedabad On October 15th According To Draft Schedule Of 2023 World...

Hockey India Announce Bumper Cash Prize After Clinching The 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

Hockey India Announce Bumper Cash Prize After Clinching The 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

WTC Final: Fail To Understand The Exclusion Of Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI, Says Sachin...

WTC Final: Fail To Understand The Exclusion Of Ravichandran Ashwin In The Playing XI, Says Sachin...

'Third Umpire Should've Seen More Replays': Rohit Sharma on Cameron Green's Catch on Day 4 Of WTC...

'Third Umpire Should've Seen More Replays': Rohit Sharma on Cameron Green's Catch on Day 4 Of WTC...