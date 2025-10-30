 IND W vs AUS W, Women’s World Cup Semi-Final 2 Toss Update: Australia Skipper Alyssa Healy Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First
IND W vs AUS W, Women’s World Cup Semi-Final 2 Toss Update: Australia Skipper Alyssa Healy Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First

The semi-final is a different ball game altogether and both teams will be eager to deliver their best performance with a place in the final at stake.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

IND W vs AUS W, Women’s World Cup Semi-Final playing XI

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.

Toss

Alyssa Healy Wins Toss, Elects To Bat First

Preview

Alive in the tournament by a stroke of fortune, hosts India will look to pull off an upset as they face Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. India’s campaign has been nothing short of a test of endurance. With three consecutive losses early in the tournament, the hosts had their backs against the wall before staging a spirited comeback to secure a hard-earned semifinal berth.

Following the loss of opener Pratika Rawal, the Indian team has brought in Shafali Verma as her replacement adding more firpower to the lineup. However, playing the Australian side will not be an easy task and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have a daunting task in hand. When these two teams faced each other in the league stage, India suffered a heavy defeat against them at Visakhapatnam. However, the semi-final is a different ball game altogether and both teams will be eager to deliver their best performance with a place in the final at stake.

