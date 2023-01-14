IND vs SL: Team India players visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of 3rd ODI, pics go viral

e-Paper Get App
India have already sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
A series clean sweep in sight, Indian take on Sri Lanka in final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Team India players visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. SuryaKumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal visited temple to seek all-mighty blessings. Pictures of them at the temple went viral on social media.

A 3-0 series win before taking on a better-quality opposition in New Zealand in less than 72 hours time will keep the team in good stead. Workload management has been the buzz word in Indian cricket over the past couple of years and while it has advantages, there has been distinct pitfalls with players not finding rhythm after being given periodic rests. That could precisely be the reason why the Indian skipper might just not play Ishan Kishan at the top or Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order in the final game. All the top five batters, including all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not mind some more batting time against a decent Sri Lankan attack at the Greenfields Stadium which is known to assist bowlers.

