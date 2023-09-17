 IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Joins Mohd Azharuddin, MS Dhoni In Elite List With 2nd Asia Cup Title
Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma made history on Sunday after his team clinched the Asia Cup 2023 title after decimating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a one-sided final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's performances with the ball and bat ensured India's record-extending 8th Asia Cup title.

The match lasted just 2 hours and 26 minutes as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 50 and then gunned down the target in 6.1 overs to finish the summit clash in 129 deliveries.

Mohd Siraj blows away Sri Lanka

Siraj took a historic six-wicket haul while Pandya chipped in with three wickets before Gill (27*) and Kishan (23*) added the finishing touches to seal a famous win for the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma collected the winner's cheque of USD 150,000 and lifted the Asia Cup trophy for the second time in his career as captain to join Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni in an elite list.

Azharuddin and Dhoni were the only two captains to have won the Asia Cup twice before Rohit added his name to the list. Azhar won the titles in 1991 and 1995 while Dhoni emulated the feat in 2010 and 2016.

Rohit had first won the Asia Cup in the UAE in 2018, which was played in the T20 format, before clinching it again in Colombo.

India also ended a five-year trophy drought with this Asia Cup.

"It was a great performance, especially to come and play like that in a final. Shows the mentality of the team.

"Our seamers are actually working really hard for many years, so it's pleasing for the side to see them rewarded like that. Very clinical. A performance like that will be cherished for a very long time," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

